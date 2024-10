Roads on the Avalon Peninsula and Central are wet. Roads across Labrador are also wet. There are some areas of fog on the Burin Peninsula.

Marine Atlantic anticipates impacts to crossings on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The MV Kamutik W is in service but off schedule, the vessel is on a Load and Go schedule from Thursday evening into Friday.

There are no delays at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, or Deer Lake Regional Airport.