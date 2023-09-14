Wet and foggy driving conditions across Newfoundland

Roads across Newfoundland and mostly wet this morning. There are areas of fog across parts of the Great Northern Peninsula, parts of the south coast, and the Avalon Peninsula.

Along the Trans-Labrador Highway roads are dry with good visibility.

Marine Atlantic has made changes to some crossings. The North Sydney to Argentia that was scheduled for today at 5:30 p.m. is now scheduled to depart at 6:00 p.m.

Due to the impending weather conditions in the Cabot Strait, all crossings could be impacted this weekend.

Provincial ferries are operating on time.

Flights are on time at the three major airports on the Island, St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.