WestJet reestablishes non-stop service from St. John’s to London-Gatwick

WestJet will be bringing back its non-stop service from the St. John’s International Airport to London-Gatwick Airport.

The service returns on May 1, 2024.

The announcement was made this morning. In partnership with the Provincial Government, the St. John’s International Airport Authority has entered into an agreement with WestJet to offer this route for the next three years.

The flight will operate seasonally, three days per week, from May to October.

This flight marks the reestablishment of a connection between Newfoundland and Labrador and Europe – the first since 2019.