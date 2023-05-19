WestJet averts strike, reaches tentative deal with pilots

The WestJet Group and the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA), the union representing WestJet and Swoop pilots, announced they have reached a tentative agreement on the second collective bargaining agreement between the organizations.

Both parties now await the ratification vote to be put forward to membership.

WestJet says it is now ramping up its operations as efficiently as possible, although the full resumption of operations will take time. Guests remain encouraged to continue to check the status of their flights before heading to the airport.

NTV’s Bailey Howard is covering this story and will have all the details tonight on the award-winning NTV Evening Newshour.