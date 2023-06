The RCMP is advising that both westbound lanes of the TCH at the Witless Bay Line are currently impassible due to a motor vehicle collion.

⚠️ RCMP NL advises motorists that both westbound lanes of the TCH at the Witless Bay Line are currently impassable. Expect delays in the area as traffic is rerouted through the nearest exit. Please slow down and use caution. Updates will be provided as they are available. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/vSxBzq9krx — RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador (@RCMPNL) June 13, 2023

NTV will have more as details become available.