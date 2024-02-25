West Coast facing significant flooding

Residents on the West and South Coast of Newfoundland woke up to streets filled with water – significant flooding that has damaged roadways, and highways, and even Marble Mountain Ski Resort.

Yesterday, Southern and Western parts of Newfoundland were under a rainfall warning, and according to Deer Lake Airport they measured 9.5 mm of rain, while other parts saw much higher.

Photo courtesy: Donnie O’Keefe