Justice News

West coast driver clocked at 169 km/h

By Web Team
Published on July 11, 2023 at 10:09 am

Following the report of an excessive speeder, Rocky Harbour RCMP stopped a vehicle traveling 169 km/h on Route 430 on July 7, 2023. The area is a 90 km/h zone.

The driver was ticketed and received a licence suspension. The car was seized and impounded.

Post Views: 135



Scroll to top