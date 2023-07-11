West coast driver clocked at 169 km/h

Following the report of an excessive speeder, Rocky Harbour RCMP stopped a vehicle traveling 169 km/h on Route 430 on July 7, 2023. The area is a 90 km/h zone.
The driver was ticketed and received a licence suspension. The car was seized and impounded.
