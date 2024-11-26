West Coast Cycling Association Expanding Trail Network

Last week, Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture Gerry Byrne was in Corner Brook for a first-hand view of the West Coast Cycling Association’s work to enhance trail construction and tourism experiences.

Byrne was joined by members of the West Coast Cycling Association board and CEO of the Trans Canada Trail Mathieu Roy. They were accompanied by Chief Program Officer Stacey Dakin, for an update on trail development activity in Western Newfoundland.

Through the Labour Market Development Agreement, the organization was given $781,990 to help the West Coast Cycling Association expand its mountain-biking network.