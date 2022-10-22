Post Views: 0
Business News

West coast church to be converted to Airbnb

By Web Team 2 hours ago

A couple on the north shore of the Bay of Islands has bought a near-century-old church they’re converting into an Airbnb.

They want to address what they believe is an accommodations shortage in their region. NTV’s Don Bradshaw has more in this report.

