Weekend shopping leads to life-changing ‘Set for Life’ top-prize win

Jennifer Ledrew of Paradise was spending her Friday night shopping with a friend when she decided to pick up a Scratch’N Win ticket at the mall lottery kiosk, leading to a Set for Life top prize win. Ledrew tucked the Set for Life ticket away until she had some downtime the following day to scratch it.

“I scratched the first game and I looked at it and there was three symbols of the Set for Life and I’m like, ‘No, can’t be, I have to get my glasses,’” Ledrew said. “I couldn’t believe it, I could not believe what I was looking at. My heart started to race, my hands were shaking and I couldn’t stop looking at it because I was in complete disbelief.”

Atlantic Lottery’s Set for Life is a $4 Scratch’N Win ticket that offers two options for the

top prize. Winners can choose to receive $1,000 a week for 25 years, or a lump sum

payment of $675,000. Ledrew opted to receive the lump sum payment.

Ledrew plans to save most of her prize money to use as a retirement fund and to help her

daughter who graduates this year and has plans to return to school for further education.

She also hopes to do some travelling as she hasn’t had the opportunity to do so in many

years.