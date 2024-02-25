Eddie's Update Weather

Weekend rainfall was heaviest on the West Coast

Posted: February 25, 2024 8:26 pm
By Eddie Sheerr

Portions of southern and western Newfoundland saw significant rainfall between late Friday night and early Sunday morning. Here is a list of rainfall amounts from Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Rodney Barney.

  • Daniel’s Harbour: 64.9 mm
  • Codroy North River: 59.6 mm
  • Curling: 56.1 mm
  • Pasadena: 55.4 mm
  • Corner Brook: 52.4 mm
  • Burnt Pond: 51.0 mm
  • Steady Brook: 58.1
  • Port aux Basques: 44.9 mm
  • Cow Head: 38.1 mm
  • Bay d’Espoir: 35.0 mm
  • Port Saunders: 34.8 mm
  • L’Anse-au-Loup: 32.5 mm
  • Kippens: 32.0 mm
  • Stephenville: 32.0 mm
  • St. Albans: 30.8 mm
  • Wreckhouse: 30.2 mm
  • Cormack: 26.9 mm
  • Burgeo: 25.0 mm
  • Rocky Harbour: 21.3 mm
  • Blanc-Sablon: 20.9 mm

The upcoming week looks calmer to start but milder than the last few. The next weathermaker looks to be another mild one coming in on Thursday. This will bring more a mess to the entire Province—further details to come later Monday.

