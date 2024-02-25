Weekend rainfall was heaviest on the West Coast

Portions of southern and western Newfoundland saw significant rainfall between late Friday night and early Sunday morning. Here is a list of rainfall amounts from Environment and Climate Change Canada Meteorologist Rodney Barney.
- Daniel’s Harbour: 64.9 mm
- Codroy North River: 59.6 mm
- Curling: 56.1 mm
- Pasadena: 55.4 mm
- Corner Brook: 52.4 mm
- Burnt Pond: 51.0 mm
- Steady Brook: 58.1
- Port aux Basques: 44.9 mm
- Cow Head: 38.1 mm
- Bay d’Espoir: 35.0 mm
- Port Saunders: 34.8 mm
- L’Anse-au-Loup: 32.5 mm
- Kippens: 32.0 mm
- Stephenville: 32.0 mm
- St. Albans: 30.8 mm
- Wreckhouse: 30.2 mm
- Cormack: 26.9 mm
- Burgeo: 25.0 mm
- Rocky Harbour: 21.3 mm
- Blanc-Sablon: 20.9 mm
The upcoming week looks calmer to start but milder than the last few. The next weathermaker looks to be another mild one coming in on Thursday. This will bring more a mess to the entire Province—further details to come later Monday.