Wednesday’s rain gives way to Thursday’s warmth

Weather Update: Heavy Rain for Eastern Island, Snow for Labrador
Good morning, everyone! Here’s your detailed weather update for today.
Island Weather
Rain is set to drench the eastern parts of the Island today, continuing into the evening. Expect it to be heavy at times. Elsewhere on the Island, showers will be common throughout the day.
Temperature-wise, eastern and southern areas will see highs in the lower teens, while central and western regions can expect mid to upper teens.
Labrador Weather
In Labrador, winter isn’t quite done with us yet. Snow will dominate the northern and western areas, with heavy rain in the southeast. Temperatures will range from a chilly 2 or 3 degrees in the north and west to the lower teens in the south.
Looking Ahead to Thursday
We have some good news on the horizon for the Island as warmer air makes its way in on Thursday. Many areas will experience highs in the upper teens to lower twenties. St. John’s might even hit its first 20+ degree day since September 20, 2023.
However, Labrador will continue to see rain and snow on Thursday.
Stay tuned for my next update later today, where I’ll be giving you a sneak peek at the weekend weather.
Stay dry and warm!