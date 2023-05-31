Wednesday’s forecast; some warmth?!

Here’s a quick weather update for Newfoundland and Labrador today. Some showers are making their way across the Island this morning and they will exit the Burin and Southern Avlaon Penisuals early this afternoon. Beyond that, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine in the morning, with temperatures ranging from 8 to 12.
As we head into the afternoon, expect more in the way of sun and warmer temps! Highs across the Island reach the upper teens to lower 20s today. Labrador will see highs into the mid 20s in te west and cooler readings on the coast. Closer to 5 or 10.
Don’t forget to grab your umbrella or raincoat before heading out the door this morning in the aforementioned areas and stay tuned for more updates today!
Have a good one!
Eddie