Wednesday will be downright Spring-like across much of the Province

An area of low pressure taking shape well west of Atlantic Canada and a large area of high pressure to the east will combine to drive southerly winds and unseasonably warm temperatures across the region on Wednesday and Thursday.
The ultimate outcome of this pattern will be 2 to 3 days of significantly above-normal temperatures between Wednesday, Thursday, and, in some areas of eastern Newfoundland, into early Friday morning. Temperatures tomorrow will be as high as 10° for portions of central Newfoundland and parts of Labrador. Thursday, the cold air returns to Labrador West, while the rest of the province will again see temperatures in the 5 to 10 range.
Concerning temperature anomalies, meaning how far above or below normal the temperatures will be with respect to average, we are looking at some incredible warmth for the time of year. Parts of Labrador will be more than 20°C above normal for a time later Wednesday into Thursday.
As quickly as this warm air comes in, it will move out almost as fast between later Thursday and Friday as the cold front screams across the Province. Labrador West will see a tremendous temperature drop on Thursday. Temperatures in the morning will be near 5°; by evening, it will be down into the minus 20s. This process will report itself across the Province, although the drop will be less severe on the Island, where it’ll be near -10° for highs on Friday.
The weather will improve in Labrador on Friday, as highs will be back into the minus teens and 20s. On the Island, it will be a different story, as there will be some intense onshore snow squalls over western, southern, and eastern regions. These will be especially strong over the West Coast. Driving for some areas of the Island will be treacherous Friday with the snow, blowing snow, and wind in the onshore squalls.
