Wednesday morning update; Rain moves in this afternoon, while wind speeds pick up in the Wreckhouse area

Our next area of low pressure slowly swirls in from the southwest today, and this will help push clouds, showers, rain, and even some wind into the region as the day progresses. Morning radar shows showers and areas of rain are already approaching the southwest coast, which is a few hours ahead of schedule.
The rain will continue to spread across the region today, including in Labrador West. The timing of this is depicted quite well in the Future Radar product in the video below. This should help give you an idea of when the rain will arrive in your area.
There is also a Wreckhouse Wind Warning, which goes into effect this afternoon and will expire Thursday morning. Wind speeds in that time, in the area, will gust as high as 110 km/h. Make sure any loose items are secured and drivers going through the area, be sure to heed the signs!
Ferry crossings are going to be impacted today and tomorrow, and the morning crossings from Marine Atlantic have already been canceled due to high wind and waves. Be sure to check with them if you have plans in the next few days. Friday into Saturday may have some impacts as well.
Temperatures today peak in the mid to upper teens for much of the Province. I’ll have a further update for you this afternoon.
Have a great day!
Eddie