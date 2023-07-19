Wednesday is hot and humid for much of N.L.; showers arrive west this afternoon

HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT
It was an extremely warm night across much of the Province, with lows on the Island and in southern Labrador only falling into the upper teens to lower 20s. These warm nights are a) some of the warmest I can recall since moving here almost 10 years ago and b) not providing much relief to those that are uncomfortable from the heat.
Wednesday will see another hot and humid day for much of the Island and parts of southern coastal Labrador. Highs will reach the upper 20s to lower 30s, with humidex values between 36 and 42 for many. Readings will be a little cooler for southern areas of the Island, along with northern and western Labrador where highs will reach the upper teens to lower 20s. Southern areas of the Island will see foggy conditions, while areas farther north will see sunshine and a mix of sun and cloud. The same goes for Labrador, where skies will again be mostly sunny to partly cloudy today.
There will be some showers that arrive on the West Coast later today, and some thunderstorms too. Parts of Labrador will also see showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Those are looking to move in later this afternoon or this evening. The showers will kind of fizzle as they make their way inland on the Island and toward the coast in Labrador. With respect to the showers and storms in Labrador, lighting strikes that ignite new wildfires are a real possibility. These showers will not provide the break in the humidity we are looking for. And if they do, it will only be short-lived.
This weather pattern we are in looks to persist for the next several days. It may get a bit cooler by the weekend, but overall there are no major pattern changes in the next 5 to 7+ days.