Wednesday is here, and so is the sun!

Wednesday will be the nicest day across the Island in about a week! Areas currently in the cloud cover, I’m looking at you Avalon Peninsula and Metro, will break out into the sunshine within the next couple of hours, and that’s how it will stay for the remainder of the day.
Even though the sun will be shining today, temperatures are going to vary widely from place to place. Especially on the Avalon Peninsula and northeast coast. The reason for this is the sea breeze. Localized onshore flow will keep temperatures down near the water, while areas just inland will be much warmer. Today will be a day where the East End and Southern Shore are sitting in the 9 to 12 range, while areas just inland creep up into the middle and upper teens.
This will also be the case across the Island today. Locations near the ocean will be cooler than areas inland a bit. Portions of Central and Western will get into the low to mid-20s this afternoon.
Labrador will also see a big difference in temperatures today. Areas along the mid and north coast will be cold, while areas farther south along the coast and inland will see highs in the mid to even upper 20s! Happy Valley-Goose Bay may reach the upper 20s to almost 30 this afternoon!
There will also be some pop-up showers and thunderstorms over the Big Land today, with the risk extending from the Quebec border to Upper Lake Melville. Any storms that pop up shouldn’t be severe but will produce thunder and lightning. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors.
Have a great day!
Eddie