The annual City of St. John’s Flag Raising event was made extra special this morning, as a couple said “I Do” surrounded by family and friends.

Now newlyweds Mel Collins and Ally James shared their vows directly after the annual flag raising. It was the kick off to this year’s festival.

The couple says July 10 is the date that they first connected, and always knew it would be their wedding date. They say they will spend the rest of the day celebrating with family, friends and pet cats.

Something very special happening at the Pride Flag Raising event at St. John’s City Hall this morning. @NTVNewsNL 🥲🌈 pic.twitter.com/BPIV4PAEVe — Beth Penney (@bethpenneyNL) July 10, 2024