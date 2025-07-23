Weather much nicer today

It’ll be mostly sunny in Newfoundland today. In the afternoon, there will be some clouds moving in for the northern Avalon Peninsula through to Bonavista to Gander. The winds will not be as strong today with gusts between 30 and 50 km/h. Temperatures across the Island will be near 20 km/h today, except on the Northern Peninsula, where it will be cooler.
Labrador will start out sunny as well, with some thick clouds moving into western Labrador in the afternoon. Some rain will move into Labrador tonight. Winds will be fairly light across Labrador. Temperatures for most areas will be between 19 and 20.