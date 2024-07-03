Weather improves in the east today, while the rest of the Province sees abundant sunshine!

Our Wednesday is starting off on the soggy side for eastern areas of the Province behind our departing rain event. St. John’s International Airport picked up just over 50 mm of rain between Monday and Tuesday, and some areas farther south picked up over 60 mm. Fortunately it seems the forecast for 125 mm in some spots didn’t come to fruition, and for that, I am thankful.
The weather in eastern areas today will remain cloudy for much of the day. However, there should be some sunshine in spots later this afternoon. Meanwhile, almost all of NL will see sunshine and highs in the teens and 20s today. A few showers and thunderstorms will rumble into Labrador West this afternoon and evening.
For the remainder of the week we are looking at calmer weather with no major systems in play for the time being. I’ll have an updated forecast for you later today.
Have a great Wednesday!