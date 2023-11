From 6:00 pm this evening to 8:00 am on Thursday, water will be shut off Duckworth St from King’s Road to Church Hill, Prescott Street from Water Street to Duckworth Street, and on St. John’s Lane from Water Street to Duckworth Street.

The shut-off is necessary to facilitate construction related to the National War Memorial refurbishment project.

Properties in the area may experience loss of water, low pressure or discoloured water.