Water flushing activities planned for streets in Happy Valley-Goose Bay tomorrow

The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay’s Water and Sewer Department is advising residents that water flushing activities are starting throughout the Valley and will continue until the work is completed.

Flushing will take place on Tuesday, Aug. 22, on the following streets:

Gear Street

Davis Crescent

Chaulk Street

Winters Crescent

The water mains are cleaned by drawing water through the town’s fire hydrant system. The town will implement a unidirectional flushing method to be conservative, and efficient. This method will also provide regular maintenance on our valves and hydrants. During times of flushing water will become discolored, this is normal, it means we are removing sediment and scale build up on the inside of the piping system. We will always maintain the required disinfection level.

Residents who experience discolored water are urged to run the water through a tap until it becomes clear.

Anyone with concerns is asked to call the town office at 709-896-3321.