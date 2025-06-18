Badger residents told to prepare to evacuate as forest fire burns near town

The community of Badger has posted an evacuation alert on its Facebook page as a forest fire burns near the town.
“Please be advised that due to the fire burning in the vicinity of Badger we have been instructed by Fire & Emergency Services to inform residents that our town is now under an Evacuation ALERT,” the community posted.
“Fire & Emergency Services will continue to monitor and update the fire and we will issue updates as they become available. Please be prepared in the event that such an evacuation could possibly take place throughout the day. For information or updates please contact the Town Office at 709-539-2406.”
Water bombers had been sent to battle the forest fire Tuesday.
The fire chief for Grand Falls-Windsor posted on Facebook that the fire was likely started by a lightning storm. At the time it was about three kilometres southwest of Badger.