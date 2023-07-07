Water bomber, firefighting resources heading to western Labrador

As forest fires continue to rage in nearby Quebec, the risk in western Labrador is expected to increase over the weekend.

The province has now sent extra wildfire suppression resources to the region. Provincial Forest Fire Deputy Officer Jeff Motty says a water bomber has been stationed in western Labrador, as well as helicopters on stand by.

Motty says there are a number of active fires, with a potential for more, as warmer temperatures are expected, as well as lightening storm moving into Labrador.