The public is advised that there is a washout in the T’Railway Provincial Park between St. Jude’s and Little Harbour on the island’s west coast. The T’Railway is impassable in this area and closed until repairs can be completed.

The public is asked to report any damage or concerns related to the T’Railway to the ParksNL division of the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation by emailing [email protected] or calling 709-637-2040.