Eddie's Update Weather

Warm temperatures and wildfire smoke remain across the region for Friday

By Eddie Sheerr
Published on June 23, 2023 at 7:45 am

Good Friday morning!

The weather across the Province today will be warm and summer-like for many areas. With highs reaching the 20s to near 30 for the afternoon highs. There will be some clouds and showers around, especially over portions of Labrador and the GNP of Newfoundland

There will also be some haze in the air, and that is wildfire smoke from the fires burning in Quebec. The haze is quite a thing in many areas and will likely inhibit bright blue skies from being seen. Some areas may have Air Quality (AQ) impacts today as the smoke will be near the ground. Air Quality Alerts are in effect and more info can be found by clicking on this link.

Have a great day!

Eddie

