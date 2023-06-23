Warm temperatures and wildfire smoke remain across the region for Friday

Good Friday morning!
The weather across the Province today will be warm and summer-like for many areas. With highs reaching the 20s to near 30 for the afternoon highs. There will be some clouds and showers around, especially over portions of Labrador and the GNP of Newfoundland
There will also be some haze in the air, and that is wildfire smoke from the fires burning in Quebec. The haze is quite a thing in many areas and will likely inhibit bright blue skies from being seen. Some areas may have Air Quality (AQ) impacts today as the smoke will be near the ground. Air Quality Alerts are in effect and more info can be found by clicking on this link.
Have a great day!
Eddie
Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for parts of Newfoundland & Labrador into SaturdayBy Eddie Sheerr — 4 hours ago
The message below came from ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
Smoke from distant forest fires may cause a reduction to air quality.
Locations in the alert include:
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- Labrador City and Wabush
- Buchans and the Interiror
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Gros Morn
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
Time span: into at least Saturday
Remarks: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec will persist over interior Labrador through Saturday. Poor air quality due to the smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.
Conditions over eastern Labrador are expected to improve by Thursday morning but persist into Friday over western Labrador. The associated haze will likely give the sun a reddish appearance.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.
Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.
People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.
If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves, and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Department of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and LabradorPost Views: 80
Friday’s Forecast; another warm one!By Eddie Sheerr — 18 hours ago
After a summer-like Thursday across much of the Province, we are in for a summer-like night. Lows across much of the Province will remain quite mild, with teens being common across the Island and Labrador West. It will be a bit cooler over coastal sections of the Big Land. There will also be some scattered showers tonight over Labrador and northern parts of the Island.
Tomorrow will be another warm, downright hot, day across much of NL. The exception will be the coastal areas of Labrador, where the onshore flow will keep things cool. There will be several locations that get near, or go over 30!
Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be nice across much of the Province, with just a few scattered showers here and there. Sunday will see an area of heavy rain work across the Island. With a good chance of thunderstorms too. Along with this will come some cooler temperatures. We may see a brief cool-down to start next week, but the warmth looks to return after Monday or Tuesday.Post Views: 161
Thursday’s Forecast; Hello Summer!By Eddie Sheerr — 1 day ago
Thursday, in my opinion, will be the first true summer-like day of the season across the Island portion of the Province. Temperatures today will soar into the middle and upper 20s, with some areas hitting close to 30º this afternoon. Below you will see the expected highs this afternoon.
However, the high-temperature forecast doesn’t tell the whole story. For parts of the Avalon, and northeast coast, the wind will change this afternoon and temperatures will drop. It looks like on the Avalon this will happen during the early afternoon. You can see this nicely in today’s hourly temperature forecast.
For other areas of northeastern Newfoundland, temps will do the same at various times during the day. Farther inland and west, however, the sea breeze will stay away and temps will remain summer-like this afternoon.
Labrador will be in the midst of two very different air masses today. Expect highs on the coast to reach the upper single digits to lower teens, while temperatures in the West reach the upper 20s to near 30 this afternoon! There will also be some showers over the eastern parts of the Big Land today, and some of those may also scrape the Great Northern Peninsula this afternoon.
Also, don’t forget the Air Quality Alert is in effect for Labrador thru at least tomorrow, due to smoke in the area. You can read about that, in full detail, by clicking on this link.Post Views: 329