Warm, hazy, Saturday across much of the Province; Air Quality Alerts remain in effect

Saturday will see highs range from the single digits to near 30 across the Province. The coolest readings will be found on the coast of Labrador and the warmest over the interior and Central parts of the Island. There will be some showers and thunderstorms working through southern Labrador later today. The Island will remain dry to begin the weekend.
The hazy skies, much like yesterday, are due to the wildfires burning in Quebec. Much of the Province is now under an Air Quality Alert through Sunday. To read more on what that means, click the link here, or the image below.
Some rain returns across the Island later tonight and Sunday, with the chance for some thunderstorms.
Have a great Saturday!
Eddie
The message below came from ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador
Smoke is causing or expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility.
Smoke from distant forest fires may cause a reduction to air quality.
Locations in the alert include:
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Churchill Falls & vicinity
- Labrador City and Wabush
- Buchans and the Interiror
- Grand Falls-Windsor and vicinity
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Gros Morn
- Parson’s Pond – Hawke’s Bay
- Grander & vicinity
- Terra Nova
- Bonavista North
- Bay of Exploits
Time span: into at least Sunday
Remarks: Smoke from forest fires in Quebec will persist over interior Labrador through Saturday. Poor air quality due to the smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.
Conditions over eastern Labrador are expected to improve by Thursday morning but persist into Friday over western Labrador. The associated haze will likely give the sun a reddish appearance.
Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations. Everyone can take action to reduce their exposure to wildfire smoke. People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke. Speak with your healthcare provider about developing a management plan for wildfire smoke events and maintaining a supply of necessary medications at home and always carrying these medications with you during wildfire season.
Stop or reduce your activity level if breathing becomes uncomfortable or you or someone in your care feel unwell. Contact your healthcare provider or local health authority if you develop severe symptoms or need advice. Check the Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and monitor your symptoms.
People respond differently to smoke. Mild irritation and discomfort are common and usually disappear when the smoke clears. Drinking lots of water can help your body cope with the smoke.
If you have an HVAC system in your home, use the highest-rated MERV filter for your system (ideally rated 13 or higher) and set the fan to recirculate air constantly. You can also use a portable High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) air cleaner. Keep your doors and windows closed if the temperature in your home is comfortable. Take a break from the smoke at a location in your community where you can find clean, cool air.
If you must spend time outdoors, a well-fitted respirator-type mask (such as a NIOSH certified N95 or equivalent respirator) that does not allow air to pass through small openings between the mask and face, can help reduce your exposure to the fine particles in smoke. These fine particles generally pose the greatest risk to health. However, respirators do not reduce exposure to the gases in wildfire smoke. It is important to listen to your body and reduce or stop activities if you are experiencing symptoms.
Be sure to check on people in your care and those around you who may be more susceptible to smoke. Reduce sources of indoor air pollution. If you can, avoid smoking or vaping indoors, burning incense and candles, frying foods, using wood stoves, and vacuuming. Dust on indoor surfaces can be removed by wiping and wet mopping during a pollution episode. If you experience any feelings of stress, anxiety, or depression, contact your mental health care provider for advice or visit https://www.wellnesstogether.ca/en-CA.
Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. Issued by Environment Canada, the Department of Environment and Climate Change, and the Department of Health and Community Services of Newfoundland and LabradorPost Views: 391
Wildfires burning in Quebec have sent an immense amount of smoke into the region over the last couple of days. The smoke is bringing hazy skies to much of the Province, which would otherwise be bright and sunny on a day like today. The smoke is also impacting air quality across parts of Newfoundland and much of Labrador. Because of that, ECCC NL and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador have issued air quality alerts. You can find more details on those by clicking on this link.
Temperatures-wise, we are looking to remain quite mild across much of the Province tonight. The coldest area will be coastal Labrador, where lows will be in the mid-single digits. Othwerwise we are looking at temperatures falling into the lower to middle teens tonight.
Saturday will see sunny, hazy skies across the Island. There will be some showers working across Labrador, and even some thunderstorms. But like today, the sky may be obscured by the smoke from the fires burning into Quebec. Some places will even be able to smell it. And the sunrise and sunset will appear very red. This is due to the fact that the smoke absorbs much of the radiation coming in from the sun and only the longer wavelengths can get through, like the color red.
Sunday will see some rain working across the Island, with the risk of thunderstorms as well. Temperatures will also be a bit cooler. We will cool down a bit for next week, as well, before the warmth returns by the mid part of the week.Post Views: 176
Good Friday morning!
The weather across the Province today will be warm and summer-like for many areas. With highs reaching the 20s to near 30 for the afternoon highs. There will be some clouds and showers around, especially over portions of Labrador and the GNP of Newfoundland
There will also be some haze in the air, and that is wildfire smoke from the fires burning in Quebec. The haze is quite a thing in many areas and will likely inhibit bright blue skies from being seen. Some areas may have Air Quality (AQ) impacts today as the smoke will be near the ground. Air Quality Alerts are in effect and more info can be found by clicking on this link.
Have a great day!
EddiePost Views: 160