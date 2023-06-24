Eddie's Update Weather

Warm, hazy, Saturday across much of the Province; Air Quality Alerts remain in effect

By Eddie Sheerr
Published on June 24, 2023 at 7:14 am

Saturday will see highs range from the single digits to near 30 across the Province. The coolest readings will be found on the coast of Labrador and the warmest over the interior and Central parts of the Island. There will be some showers and thunderstorms working through southern Labrador later today. The Island will remain dry to begin the weekend.

The hazy skies, much like yesterday, are due to the wildfires burning in Quebec. Much of the Province is now under an Air Quality Alert through Sunday. To read more on what that means, click the link here, or the image below.

Some rain returns across the Island later tonight and Sunday, with the chance for some thunderstorms.

Have a great Saturday!

Eddie

