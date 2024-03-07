Ward 4 By-Election Vote-By-Mail Deadline Today

The deadline to return completed voting kits by mail is today. Residents of Ward 4 that did not receive a kit should check that they are on the voters list. To determine if you are on the list and/or to register if you are not, visit the Voter Registration Portal. Registered voters can still access a voting kit prior to election day by visiting the Elections Office on the fourth floor of City Hall, 100 Gower Street between 9 to 4 p.m., Monday to Friday.

Residents that still need to cast their vote can deposit their completed kit at the green drop box situated outside City Hall up until 8 p.m. on March 12. On election day only (March 12), voters may also drop-off completed kits or cast their ballots at one of the following satellite drop-off centres between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.:

Kenmount Terrace Community Centre, 85 Messenger Drive

Holiday Inn St. John’s, 180 Portugal Cove Road

Voters who intend to register to vote at satellite drop-off centre must have acceptable identification available.

Candidates

The candidates who have been successfully nominated for the Ward 4 By-Election are: