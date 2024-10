Residents who miss the mail-in deadline can still cast their vote. Completed kits can be deposited at the green drop box outside City Hall up until 8 p.m. on November 5.

On election day only, voters can also drop-off completed kits or cast their ballots at a satellite drop-off centre located on the first floor of the Village Mall between 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five candidates are running for the position: Scott Fitzgerald, Walter Harding, Mark House, Paul Morgan, and Greg Noseworthy.