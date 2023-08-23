Wanted man Tony Farrell arrested after police operation in Marystown

Wanted man Tony Farrell has been arrested after a police operation in Marystown Wednesday.

The RCMP had been searching for Farrell since July 19. The search included a lockdown in Swift Current July 26 and another operation in Goose Cove July 27.

A police response at a residence on Ville Marie Drive Wednesday evening concluded with Farrell being arrested. Farrell was wanted on a variety of charges, including: