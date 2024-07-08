Wanted man Jeremy Branton arrested by Clarenville RCMP

Wanted man 31-year-old Jeremy Branton was arrested in Arnold’s Cove on July 6, by Clarenville RCMP. Following up on information received, Branton was located by police during the early morning hours on Saturday and was arrested without further incident. He attended court via teleconference on Saturday, was remanded in custody and will appear in court today.

Branton is charged with the following criminal offences in relation to a serious hit and run collision that occurred in Arnold’s Cove on June 29, 2024:

Failure to stop at an accident resulting in bodily harm

Criminal negligence causing bodily harm

Dangerous operation of motor vehicle causing bodily harm

Breach of a probation order

The investigation is continuing.