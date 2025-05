The RNC in Labrador City arrested a wanted male on outstanding warrants early this morning.

It was around 4:30 a.m. when police located a male walking in the area of Grenfell Avenue in Wabush. The 36-year-old male had two outstanding warrants. He was arrested and held for court.

The RNC request that anyone with information or CCTV footage to assist this investigation to contact RNC or Crime Stoppers.