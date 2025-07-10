Wanted man arrested after refusing to exit residence in Port aux Basques

Wanted man 44-year-old Leon Francis was arrested by Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP after a lengthy stand off yesterday afternoon at a residence in Port aux Basques.

At approximately 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, police attended a residence on Savoury’s Lane after learning that Francis was inside the home. Francis refused to exit and barricaded himself inside. Following lengthy negotiations, shortly after 5:30 p.m., Francis exited the home and presented himself to police. He was arrested without further incident and was held in police custody overnight. His arrest warrant was executed and he appears in court today to answer to his outstanding criminal charges of:

Criminal harassment – three counts

Harassing communications

Uttering threats – two counts

Failing to comply with a release order – two counts