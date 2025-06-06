Wanted man arrested after attempting to gain access to home in St. John’s

Just before 2:00 a.m. this morning an RNC officer completed a traffic stop on a vehicle in the west end of St. John’s

The officer observed a wanted male in the back seat and when the backup officer arrived on scene, the suspect ran towards a residence.

The suspect attempted to gain access to a residence but was unsuccessful as the door was locked and the officers were able to make the arrest after a brief struggle.

The 48-year-old man was taken to the St. John’s lockup and was charged with breach of a release order and resisting arrest.