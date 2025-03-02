Wanted man and woman arrested in St. John’s after fleeing from police

RNC officers were conducting traffic stops in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday afternoon when a driver refused to stop for police and fled the area.

Officers were familiar with the female operator and male passenger and were aware that both had numerous outstanding warrants for their arrest. They were both located a short while later on foot.

The 41-year-old male was charged with resisting arrest and had fifteen outstanding warrants for his arrest. The 40-year-old female was charged with flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and had 7 outstanding warrants for her arrest. Both were held at the lock-up to appear in court.