Wanted man, 55-year-old Florent Gaouette, was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP 

Florent Gaouette of Grand Falls-Windsor, was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at a traffic stop that was conducted on the afternoon of April 2, 2024.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police stopped a car that was unroadworthy and uninsured on High Street in Grand Falls-Windsor. Officers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle. The driver, Gaouette, who provided police with a false name, was arrested. Police determined the man’s proper identity and confirmed an active warrant for his arrest.

Following his arrest, the vehicle was searched. Officers located and seized a quantity of cocaine, as well as approximately a half of a kilogram of suspected heroin.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Gaouette attends court today. He is charged with the following criminal offences: