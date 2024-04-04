News

Wanted man, 55-year-old Florent Gaouette, was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP 

By Becky Daley


Florent Gaouette of Grand Falls-Windsor, was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP at a traffic stop that was conducted on the afternoon of April 2, 2024.

At approximately 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police stopped a car that was unroadworthy and uninsured on High Street in Grand Falls-Windsor.  Officers observed drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.  The driver, Gaouette, who provided police with a false name, was arrested.  Police determined the man’s proper identity and confirmed an active warrant for his arrest.

Following his arrest, the vehicle was searched.  Officers located and seized a quantity of cocaine, as well as approximately a half of a kilogram of suspected heroin.

The vehicle was seized and impounded.

Gaouette attends court today.  He is charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
  • Possession of heroin
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking heroin
  • Obstructing a peace officer
  • Fail to comply with release order – two counts
  • Fail to comply with a probation order
