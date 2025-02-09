Walk-In testing clinic opening to respond to syphilis outbreak in Labrador

Due to the ongoing outbreak of syphilis in the Labrador-Grenfell Zone, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services is reminding the public of the importance of regular testing for sexually transmitted and blood-borne infections.

On Saturday, February 15, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. there will be a walk-in testing clinic for STBBIs, including syphilis, hepatitis B and C, HIV, gonorrhea and chlamydia, at the Labrador Health Centre Outpatient Department in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The public is reminded that regular testing can reduce impacts on your health and lower your chance of getting or transmitting STBBIs.