Wait terms for treatment contributing to drug problem, says advocate

The federal government has announced $700,000 in funding to be distributed among crisis hotlines in Newfoundland and Labrador over the next three years.

Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was joined by Premier Andrew Furey, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons, MP Joanne Thompson and End Sexual Violence’s Executive Director, Sandra McKellar with members of community groups such as Quadrangle NL, Stella’s Circle and the Iris Kirby House in the audience at The Rooms for the announcement.

The funding is part of the $30 million over five years outlined in Budget 2021 to support crisis hotlines across the country, also outlined in the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence announced in 2022.

NTV’s Bailey Howard will have more on this story on the NTV Evening Newshour.