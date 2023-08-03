Wait terms for treatment contributing to drug problem, says advocate

As addiction problems grow in the province, so have wait times to get top-level treatment. People who work with addicts say those wait times are a big reason why drugs continue to be a problem. NTV’s Rosie Mullaley reports.
About the AuthorRosie Mullaley is an award-winning journalist who covered the justice beat in St. John’s for many years. A veteran reporter, who spent over three decades with the province’s daily newspaper, she enjoys telling a wide range of stories, from human interest pieces to sports to hard-hitting news and developments that affect citizens in their communities. When she isn’t tracking down the news, she is a talented musician who plays keyboard and guitar and is lead vocalist for the four-piece band Trails End. One of the province’s most respected journalists, she is also the proud mother of two wonderful boys.
-
Coast Guard conducts exercises in oil spill response and rescues at seaBy Becky Daley — 3 hours ago
The Canadian Coast Guard is conducting exercises in oil spill response and rescues at sea. NTV's Becky Daley went aboard for the mission.
-
Ottawa gives $700,000 over three years to N.L. crisis hotlinesBy Bailey Howard — 7 hours ago
The federal government has announced $700,000 in funding to be distributed among crisis hotlines in Newfoundland and Labrador over the next three years.
Federal Minister of Women and Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien was joined by Premier Andrew Furey, Minister Responsible for Women and Gender Equality Pam Parsons, MP Joanne Thompson and End Sexual Violence’s Executive Director, Sandra McKellar with members of community groups such as Quadrangle NL, Stella’s Circle and the Iris Kirby House in the audience at The Rooms for the announcement.
The funding is part of the $30 million over five years outlined in Budget 2021 to support crisis hotlines across the country, also outlined in the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence announced in 2022.
NTV's Bailey Howard will have more on this story on the NTV Evening Newshour.
-
Police investigate shooting incident in St. John’sBy Web Team — 4 hours ago
Police are investigating after a shooting incident in downtown St. John’s Thursday morning.
The RNC responded to the area of Bulley Street around 7:45 a.m. after reports of gunshots. The RNC Criminal Investigation Division is investigating and at this time it is not believed to be a random event. All subjects involved are believed to be known to one another. Investigators are seeking any information or video footage from the area of Bulley Street, Dick’s Square, Allan Square, Balsam Street, Queen’s Road, Henry Street and Livingstone Street, between 7 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 3.
Anyone with information or video footage to assist investigators is asked to contact the RNC at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com or use the P3Tips app.