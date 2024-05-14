Vouchers Available for Residential Re-Leaf Tree Planting in St. John’s

The City of St. John’s is once again providing vouchers for the Residential Re-Leaf program.

The program allows residents to apply for a $200 voucher towards the purchase of a tree to plant on their property. There are 150 vouchers available this year.

Applications can be submitted directly by filling out an online form. An alternate format is available to submit via email or in person at Access St. John’s.

Applications will be accepted until May 24 at 4:00 p.m. Applications will be entered into a draw. Successful applicants will receive their voucher by mail in late June.