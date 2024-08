It was a happy ending for Joey the Golden Doodle, after he was rescued by volunteer firefighters in Salmon Cove on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a report that a dog had fell over a cliff in the Salmon Cove Eagles Trail area. VVFD and Salmon Cove Perry’s Cove FD searched the area and found the owner in the Freshwater animal pasture. Harbour Grace Fire Department was then dispatched for cold water rescue.

Joey the Golden Doodle was rescued and now is safe and sound with its owner.