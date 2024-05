There will be a virtual ER operating at two health sites on Wednesday.

A virtual ER will be operational from Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. until Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 p.m. at the A.M. Guy Memorial Health Centre

At the Lewisporte Health Centre, there will be a virtual ER from Wednesday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday, May 30 at 8:00 a.m.

The reason for the changes is due to human resource challenges.