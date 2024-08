At the Lewisporte Health Centre after-hours clinic, there will be a virtual ER operating.

The ER will operate on Friday, August 30 at 4:30 p.m. until Saturday at 8:00 a.m.

The Lewisporte Health Centreā€™s after-hour clinic provides emergency services Monday to Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m., with 24-hour coverage on Saturday, Sunday and statutory holidays.