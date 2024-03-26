Virtual ER Availability at Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre

There will be a virtual ER at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton due to human resource challenges.

Beginning this morning until Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. there will be a virtual ER. The ER will be open as per normal from 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m. and a virtual ER once again on Thursday, March 28 from 8:00 a.m. until Friday at 8:00 a.m.

Patients with a medical emergency who require an ambulance should call 911. Those who feel they have a serious or urgent medical problem should proceed to Central Newfoundland Regional Health Centre in Grand Falls-Windsor.