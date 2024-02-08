Virtual ER availability at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

NL Health Services is advising the public of temporary changes to services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre due to human resource challenges. On-site emergency services are being supported through a Virtual ER physician from:

Friday, Feb. 9, at 8:00 a.m. to Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8:00 a.m.

When a virtual ER is operating : Residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.

Patients should access the ER via the new entrance at the rear of the hospital. Parking is available in the new lot behind the hospital; signage is also in place to direct patients.