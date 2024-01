There will be changes to the availability of emergency services at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre this week due to human resource challenges.

There will be a virtual ER until 8:00 a.m. this morning. From Tuesday at 8:00 a.m. to Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. there will be a virtual ER.

Emergency services will operate normally from Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. until Thursday at 8:00 a.m.

Thursday at 8:00 a.m. there will be a virtual ER from 8:00 a.m. to Friday at 8:00 a.m.