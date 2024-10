At the Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre, there will be a virtual ER today at 8:00 a.m. until Wednesday, October 9 at 8:00 a.m. and Thursday, October 10 at 8:00 a.m. until Friday, October 11 at 8:00 a.m.

During a virtual ER, residents can proceed to the ER at Baie Verte Peninsula Health Centre as usual. There will be a healthcare professional onsite, as well as a physician or nurse practitioner by video.