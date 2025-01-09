Virtual ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre

There will be temporary changes to emergency services at the Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre.

From Friday, January 10 at 8:00 a.m. to Saturday, January 11, at 8:00 a.m., virtual ER service will be available.

When a virtual ER is operating, residents can proceed to the ER at Bonavista Peninsula Health Centre as usual where they will be assessed and transferred to another hospital, if necessary. The emergency department will be staffed by a nurse practitioner and a respiratory therapist, supported by a physician who will be available virtually.