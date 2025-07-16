Vigilance for communities near Chance Harbour wildfire today

The Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture is advising residents and cabin owners near the Chance Harbour wildfire that the north-northwest winds forecast for today have the potential for heavy smoke and fire growth towards the communities of Jamestown and Winter Brook.

Cabin owners in the Great Chance Harbour area are advised to leave their cabins by mid-morning today out of an abundance of caution. Residents of Jamestown and Winter Brook should be prepared to evacuate quickly, if necessary.

Fire suppression efforts will continue with aerial suppression activities along the south and southeastern edges of the fire, utilizing three water bombers, a bird dog aircraft, and helicopters. Favourable winds are forecasted starting Wednesday evening.

The provincial fire ban remains in place.