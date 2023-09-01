Victoria man suspected of crashing car into shed, setting house on fire

Several residents were evacuated from their home in Victoria, Conception Bay North, yesterday afternoon after a man reportedly rammed his vehicle into a shed and set a house on fire.

Harbour Grace RCMP responded to an urgent call regarding a residential disturbance at a Victoria home after the lunch hour. When officers responded at around 1 p.m., they received further information that a vehicle had crashed into a shed on the property and that the home had been set on fire.

Seventy-five year-old John Lomond was arrested on the property without incident.

As a precaution, police evacuated nearby residents while firefighters battled the blaze. Occupants of the home were safely removed without injury.

Lomond faces three charges — arson, assault with a weapon (a vehicle) and uttering threats — and appeared in provincial court in Harbour Grace.

A fire scene investigator was looking into the incident and the investigation is continuing.