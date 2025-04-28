Veteran provincial Liberal Tom Osborne wins federal seat

Just a year after retiring from provincial politics, Tom Osborne has a new job – MP.

Osborne has been a familiar face in provincial politics for a long time. He actually set the record as the longest-serving MHA in post-Confederation history, at 26 years, seven months and one day.

Monday night, he secured a victory in the riding of Cape Spear.

Osborne was first elected as the PC member for St. John’s South in 1996, securing a Tory victory against former Premier Brian Tobin. A cabinet minister under Premier Danny Williams, he left the PCs in 2012, sitting as an Independent before joining the Liberal party.

He was elected four times as a Liberal in his district.